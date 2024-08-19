Mumbai Shocker: Priest, Relative Attacked With Stick & Knife In Kandivali Road Rage; 2 Arrested | Screengrab from X video

The Kandivali police have arrested two people for allegedly attacking a 34-year-old priest and his relative in a road rage incident. The video of the assault, which took place on Saturday night, has gone viral on social media. So far, two accused, Pratham Khillare and Chhotu Maniyar, both of whom are aged 22, have been arrested. They are labourers from Laljipada, Kandivali West, said the police.

According to the complaint, Ashishkumar Dubey, a priest, and his relative, Ajit Agnihotri, arrived on a scooter at Abhilakh Nagar around 10.45pm on Saturday to perform religious rituals. Bike-borne Maniyar collided with Dubey's two-wheeler, causing leg injuries to the latter. The ensuing confrontation soon escalated into a physical altercation, however, an enraged Maniyar left the scene, said the complaint.

Around 15 minutes later, Dubey again encountered Maniyar at the Abhilakh Junction signal on New Link Road, Laljipada, Kandivali West. The accused then resorted to verbal and physical assault, alleged the priest, adding that three more people, aged between 20 and 30 years, reached the spot.

They joined in abusing and beating Dubey and Agnihotri, said the complaint, pointing out that one of the accused pulled out a knife and charged. The weapon struck Dubey's left rib, while another attacker continued to beat him with a bamboo stick. When Agnihotri tried to run away, one of the assailants chased him and assaulted him with a bamboo stick.

Upon getting an alert, the local cops arrived at the scene and transported the duo victims to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West. The arrested duo has been remanded to police custody until August 22. The police have formed two teams to hunt for the other two suspects.

On Sunday, Dubey filed a complaint against four people. A case has been registered under sections 115 (2) (attempt to commit an offence punishable with death or life imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with death or life imprisonment), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 3(5) (general explanation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.