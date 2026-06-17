Mumbai Shocker: Commuter Finds Sharp Iron Piece Inside Samosa Pav Bought At Kandivali Railway Station Stall - WATCH | AI Generated

Mumbai: A shocking incident raising serious concerns over food safety and hygiene at railway stations came to light on Tuesday night after a commuter allegedly found a sharp piece of iron inside a Samosa Pav purchased from a food stall at Kandivali railway station.

According to information shared by 'MumbaiCulture.in', the snack was purchased from a food stall located on Platform 1, near the western-side staircase beneath the foot overbridge. The incident reportedly occurred when the commuter began eating the Samosa Pav and suddenly felt a hard object inside the food. Upon checking, the individual was shocked to discover a sharp iron piece that had already entered his mouth while he was consuming the snack.

The incident has sparked concerns among regular railway commuters, who have questioned the quality control measures and food safety standards being followed by vendors operating within station premises. The presence of a metallic object inside a ready-to-eat food item has been described as an extremely dangerous lapse that could have resulted in serious injury.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the commuter displaying the iron piece to the camera after allegedly removing it from the food item. The visuals have triggered widespread reactions online, with several users expressing concern over hygiene practices at railway station food stalls and demanding accountability from the concerned authorities.

Commuters have alleged that such incidents point towards inadequate monitoring of food preparation and handling processes. They have urged railway authorities and food safety officials to conduct a thorough inspection of the stall and investigate how a metallic object ended up inside a food item being sold to passengers.

The incident has once again brought attention to the need for regular inspections of food vendors operating at railway stations and stricter enforcement of hygiene standards. As of now, there has been no official statement from the concerned railway authorities or the food stall operator regarding the alleged incident.



Further details are awaited