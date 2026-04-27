Mumbai Shocker: 4 Of A Family Die Mysteriously In Pydhonie After Allegedly Consuming Watermelon; Probe Underway

Representational Image (crime scene) | file

Mumbai: A shocking incident in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie has left four members of a family dead, with initial reports suggesting they fell critically ill after consuming watermelon. The incident, which occurred in the wee hours of Monday, has triggered panic among residents.

According to preliminary information, the family members developed severe symptoms, including vomiting, dizziness and abdominal pain after eating the fruit at their residence in Ghati Galli. Their condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly within hours on Sunday.

Details On The Victims

The victims have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13). The family resided in the Mughal Building in the congested locality.

As per reports by local news portal F3 News, the watermelon was consumed after a small gathering at their home late Saturday night. On Sunday morning, both daughters were found unconscious, leading to immediate medical attention.

They were rushed to JJ Hospital, where one was declared dead on arrival and the other succumbed a few hours later. Shortly thereafter, both parents also passed away, deepening the mystery surrounding the incident.

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Postmortem Performed, Forensic Reports Awaited

Neighbours alerted authorities as the situation worsened and emergency services responded swiftly. However, doctors were unable to save the victims. A postmortem examination has been conducted on all four bodies, and forensic reports are awaited to determine the exact cause of death. The Mumbai Police has reportedly initiated a probe into the case.