Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi calls for suspension of MNS workers caught on camera assaulting elderly woman

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | File

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday demanded the suspension of the MNS workers who were seen in a viral video abusing, pushing and assaulting an elderly woman in Maharashtra.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It's totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour. It's not Maharashtra's culture. He (MNS leader) should publicly apologize to all the women of Maharashtra. I urge MNS chief Raj Thackeray to suspend him from all party posts."

Earlier on Thursday, in a shocking incident, a man was seen pushing and hitting a woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura area. The incident came to light when a video went viral on August 28. The brawl began over erecting bamboo poles in front of the woman's shop without her consent.

Nagpada Police on Thursday arrested three MNS workers after a video went viral on social media showing a man abusing, pushing and assaulting an elderly woman.

According to the Mumbai police, the accused have been identified as Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle and Satish Lad.

Police have registered a case under sections 323,337,506 504,509 of IPC criminal section 7.Police said that the accused was putting up bamboo in front of the victim's shop to hang a banner welcoming Ganesh devotees when a woman oppose it, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker scuffled with the victim.

Prakash Devi, the victim told mediapersons, "They slapped me and hit me. Yes, I did (on being asked if she has gotten a case filed). Police are probing. They wanted to install banner outside my shop, I declined and told them to install it somewhere else, so they hit me... no woman should go through this."

"A non-cognizable offence was lodged at Nagpada police station," said Mumbai Police.

Both man and the woman can be seen hurling abuses at each other while the locals and passers-by watched the tussle.

The man can be seen slapping and pushing the woman multiple times who seems to be crying and hustling every time she is pushed."Do whatever you want to do, bring whoever you want," the man is heard saying in the video.

Later on, another man comes to the spot and is seen shooing her away while the woman seemed to be crying.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.