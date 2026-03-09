Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Flags ‘Illegal Dumping’ Of Stones At Cuffe Parade Coast, Seeks Action From Environment Ministry

Mumbai, March 9: Concerns have been raised over alleged stone dumping along the coastline at Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray calling the development “alarming” and urging authorities to take immediate note.

Taking to social media platform X, Thackeray said the issue required urgent attention from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also tagged the Chief Minister’s Office of Maharashtra while calling for intervention.

This is alarming. The @moefcc needs to take note of this illegal dumping in Cuffe Parade.

This has to stop.



Also tagging @CMOMaharashtra for his attention. https://t.co/41vZxj4SA5 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 9, 2026

“This is alarming. The MoEFCC needs to take note of this illegal dumping in Cuffe Parade. This has to stop,” Thackeray wrote in his post.

Residents Flag Coastal Dumping

The concern was first highlighted by social media user Ramesh Narayan, who shared details of the activity taking place along the sea behind Bayview Marina Garden at Cuffe Parade, near Machhimar Nagar 5.

According to the post, stones are reportedly being dumped along the shoreline in the name of soil and sea erosion protection.

Residents fear that such stone bunds could gradually create reclaimable land along the coast. They have expressed concern that this may eventually lead to encroachments or expansion of slums in the area.

*⚠️ Important – Coastal Work at Cuffe Parade*



Residents are informed that stones are being dumped along the sea behind Bayview Marina Garden, Cuffe Parade, near Machhimar Nagar 5, in the name of soil/sea erosion protection.



Such stone bunds may gradually create reclaimable… pic.twitter.com/HGyPXdyqK0 — Ramesh Narayan (@rameshnarayan) March 9, 2026

Residents’ Association Writes To Authorities

The Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association has already written to the concerned authorities raising objections to the dumping of loose stones along the coast.

The association has suggested that tetrapods be installed instead. According to residents, tetrapods are more effective in preventing sea erosion and also make it difficult for structures or huts to be built on them.

Members of the association plans to escalate the matter further. The group intends to write to authorities at the ministerial level seeking intervention to ensure proper coastal protection measures are adopted.

The objective is to prevent any activity that could lead to future encroachment along the sensitive coastal stretch while ensuring adequate protection from sea erosion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/