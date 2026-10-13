 Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) National Spokesperson Anand Dubey Resigns From Party After Months Of Distress | VIDEO
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Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) National Spokesperson Anand Dubey Resigns From Party After Months Of Distress | VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) national spokesperson Anand Dubey resigned from the party’s primary membership and spokesperson post, citing months of internal distress. After years of defending the party’s positions in the media, he said his decision followed a prolonged period of dissatisfaction. He also dismissed Opposition claims of vote theft, saying the issue was a matter of people’s minds.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 04:37 AM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) National Spokesperson Anand Dubey Resigns From Party After Months Of Distress | VIDEO
Anand Dubey has quit Shiv Sena (UBT), ending his tenure as the party’s national spokesperson after years of representing its position in the media | ANI

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: In a major political jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) national spokesperson Anand Dubey resigned from the party’s primary membership on Monday.

For years, he had been the vocal shield of the party, defending its policies across local, national and international media.

“I am resigning from my party known as Shiv Sena (UBT). I am completely dissociating myself from both my primary membership and the position of national spokesperson,” he said.

Dubey Cites Months Of Distress

Explaining the gravity of his choice, Dubey revealed that this was not an impulse, but the culmination of a long, internal struggle.

“For the past four or five years, I consistently articulated the party's stance on issues ranging from Maharashtra-specific matters to national and even international affairs. So, what changed? Nothing happens overnight. For several months, I had been suffering in silence, feeling deeply distressed...”

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Remarks On Electoral Malpractice

Dismissing the opposition's claims regarding electoral malpractice, Dubey said, “They claim that votes were stolen... Votes are not being stolen; it is the minds of some people that have been stolen.”

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