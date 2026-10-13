Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) National Spokesperson Anand Dubey Resigns From Party After Months Of Distress | VIDEO

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: In a major political jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) national spokesperson Anand Dubey resigned from the party’s primary membership on Monday.
For years, he had been the vocal shield of the party, defending its policies across local, national and international media.
“I am resigning from my party known as Shiv Sena (UBT). I am completely dissociating myself from both my primary membership and the position of national spokesperson,” he said.
Dubey Cites Months Of Distress
Explaining the gravity of his choice, Dubey revealed that this was not an impulse, but the culmination of a long, internal struggle.
“For the past four or five years, I consistently articulated the party's stance on issues ranging from Maharashtra-specific matters to national and even international affairs. So, what changed? Nothing happens overnight. For several months, I had been suffering in silence, feeling deeply distressed...”
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Remarks On Electoral Malpractice
Dismissing the opposition's claims regarding electoral malpractice, Dubey said, “They claim that votes were stolen... Votes are not being stolen; it is the minds of some people that have been stolen.”
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