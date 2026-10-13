Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) National Spokesperson Anand Dubey Resigns From Party After Months Of Distress | VIDEO

Anand Dubey has quit Shiv Sena (UBT), ending his tenure as the party’s national spokesperson after years of representing its position in the media | ANI

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: In a major political jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) national spokesperson Anand Dubey resigned from the party’s primary membership on Monday.

For years, he had been the vocal shield of the party, defending its policies across local, national and international media.

“I am resigning from my party known as Shiv Sena (UBT). I am completely dissociating myself from both my primary membership and the position of national spokesperson,” he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey says, "I am resigning from my party known as Shiv Sena (UBT). I am completely dissociating myself from both my primary membership and the position of national spokesperson. For the past four or five years, I consistently articulated the party's stance on issues ranging from Maharashtra-specific matters to national and even international affairs. So, what changed? Nothing happens overnight. For several months, I had been suffering in silence, feeling deeply distressed... I find myself unable to voice the very ideals of Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma that I hold so dear. Every party has an ideology. I am a party worker who believes in Veer Savarkar and follows the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. I am an activist who looks up to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as my role models. Somehow, the line I am supposed to deliver just doesn't sit right with me...My heroes are not Sharjeel Imam or Umar Khalid; my hero is not Dhruv Rathee. My hero is Smit Machchhar—the man who demonstrated to the entire world, not just India, the immense power of Bajrangbali. Yet, not a single tweet came from our party..." — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026

Dubey Cites Months Of Distress

Explaining the gravity of his choice, Dubey revealed that this was not an impulse, but the culmination of a long, internal struggle.

“For the past four or five years, I consistently articulated the party's stance on issues ranging from Maharashtra-specific matters to national and even international affairs. So, what changed? Nothing happens overnight. For several months, I had been suffering in silence, feeling deeply distressed...”

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Remarks On Electoral Malpractice

Dismissing the opposition's claims regarding electoral malpractice, Dubey said, “They claim that votes were stolen... Votes are not being stolen; it is the minds of some people that have been stolen.”

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