Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for upcoming BMC polls

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar announced alliance of their parties for the upcoming BMC polls. The announcement was done at a press conference on Monday marking the 97th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray.

Thackeray and Ambedkar were accompained by Shiv Sena's Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Rekhatai Thakur and Abul Khan during the press conference.

'Will move ahead thinking of country first,' says Uddhav Thackeray

"Today is Balasaheb Thackeray's birthday. Prakash Ambedkar and I have come together to take the next step together. My grandfather and Prakash Ambedkar's grandfather were close friends. Both came together with the ideology of 'Desh Pratham' (Country First)." We are coming together to keep the democracy alive in the country. We will take a decision on the next political course later," said Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference.

Ambedkar expects Sharad Pawar to join the alliance

"A change in politics will start after the upcoming elections. The political experiment of Shiv Shakti and Bhim Shakti was first done during Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's time and now after the split in Shiv Sena, the same experiment is being repeated," said Prakash Ambedkar.

"Congress and NCP haven't yet confirmed their support to the alliance yet, although they are expected to join us in this movement. I hope Sharad Pawar sets aside all our old grudges and joins the alliance with full support," he added.

Shiv Shakti-Bhim Shakti alliance

This was confirmed by the state VBA president Rekha Thakur. It will be another attempt to project a tie-up between Shiv Shakti and Bhim Shakti in a bid to take on BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

Ms Thakur said, “Two meetings have been held with Shiv Sena UBT leader Subhash Desai and we are ready to form an alliance.” She further added that VBA state committee member Mahend Rokade, Mumbai region president Abul Hassan and the regional president Nilesh Vishwakarma had a meeting with Shiv Sena UBT leader Subhash Desai and other leaders. These meetings were positive. After that, the Shiv Sena UBT has given its consent for the alliance.”

According to Ms Thakur, Mr Desai had met Mr Ambedkar and reiterated that two meetings took place between the two to discuss the modalities of the proposed alliance.

However, Ms Thakur said that the party has asked the Shiv Sena UBT to clarify whether it will contest the upcoming BMC elections with the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners NCP and Shiv Sena and also with VBA or whether it will contest in an alliance only with the VBA. “Once the Shiv Sena UBT conveys its stand in this regard, the next round of talks will begin,” she added.

