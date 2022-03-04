Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut meets NCP leader Nawab Malik's family, says 'let us face it together'

Amid BJP’s demand for NCP Minister Nawab Malik’s resignation, the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday met family members of Malik at his Kurla residence and assured not just the Sena’s support but of the entire Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Raut’s visit came when the ruling NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress have taken a stand not to succumb to BJP pressure and clarified that Malik would not resign from the state cabinet.

"After such an incident, the family gets depressed. NCP Sharad Pawar had visited us assuring that the entire party is with you. On those lines, Raut came and visited the family and assured that the MVA government is fully with us,’’ said Malik’s brother Kaptan Malik. ‘’Raut, who came on behalf of Shiv Sena said, the government is with you. Don’t fear. Let us face it together,’’ added Kaptan.

Apart from Kaptain Malik, daughter Sana Khan, sister corporator Saida Khan were present on this occasion. Raut was accompanied by his brother MLA Sunil Raut.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:35 PM IST