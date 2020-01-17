Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik steps in

Mira Road: Six years after the government gave its nod for setting up the First Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge ( junior division) court to address legal issues, the recently completed building in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road is awaiting final touches including, interiors, furniture, fixture, electrical and other residual work.

This apart from initiating construction work of housing units to accommodate magistrates and other infra facilities in the 4200 sq.mt land, which is delayed due to lack of budgetary allocations.

So, far around Rs. 12 crore has been spent and the project needs another Rs.4.51 crore for completion.

After an inspection of the construction site along with civic and PWD officials, Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik, said that needed funds will soon be pumped-in by our government and the second phase will be fast tracked to ensure that the court becomes fully operational early next year.

Scores of litigants from the region are forced to travel all the way to Thane to attend civil and criminal cases.

Moreover, policemen are also compelled to drive through the busy roads and highways with suspects and accused to produce them before the court.

“Taking into mind the astronomical volume of pending cases, this court will not only save time and money of litigants, but will also ease pressure on the police.” Sarnaik said.

However, the real matter of concern is time consuming process for recruitment of staffers needed for the smooth functioning of the court, sources said.

Covering an area of 79.4 square km’s, the twin-city has a population of more than 14 lakh and has six police stations-Kashimira, Mira Road, Navghar, Bhayandar, Uttan and Naya Nagar- all falling under the limits of the Thane (rural) police.