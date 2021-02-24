Mumbai: Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Rathod attends state cabinet meeting; BJP demands his removal

A day after show of his strength, Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Rathod, who has denied links with Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan’ suicide, on Wednesday attended the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, Rathod has not resigned from the council of ministers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up attack against the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and particularly against the CM for shielding Rathod. It has demanded the removal of Rathod from the cabinet and that the investigation should be taken away from the Pune Police as they are allegedly working under pressure.