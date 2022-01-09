Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporator provides free food, medical care to COVID-19 positive patients

Shiv Sena corporator of F south 204 ward Anil Kokil and his team have started free food distribution and medical service for the citizens of his ward affected by Covid-19.

They also provided free treatment, ambulances besides sanitising homes. Speaking to FPJ, Anil Kokil said, “I believe in doing work at the grassroots level. I have forwarded the message of free service to everyone and I hope it reaches people who need this service. I have also informed various society secretaries and chairmen about it.

This is a service especially for people affected by covid and are alone and helpless in this situation.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:39 AM IST