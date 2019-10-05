Mumbai: Sex racket busted: Fashion model arrested, another rescued

Mumbai: In a case of immoral trafficking, Oshiwara police have arrested a 42-year-old fashion and television model, Shifanjali Chandrashekhar Rao and rescued another model on October 1. Police said that Rao has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Police received a tip-off that Rao was going to engage a well-established fashion model in an illegal sex trade and accordingly laid a trap near her building at Oshiwara. However, at the last moment, Rao changed the location of the meeting from her residence at Lashkaria Society to a hotel. Based on this information, police raided the hotel and rescued the model, while arresting Rao.

Rao was booked under PITA for trying to engage the model in an illegal sex trade. During investigation, it was revealed that Rao was well connected in the fashion and television industry, with contacts tying her to several bigwigs. Police suspect, Rao could be involved in similar cases and could be mediating as a pimp for several established and struggling models in a bid to make easy and quick money.

Two weeks ago, Oshiwara Police had busted a high profile sex racket, in which three people were arrested, including a woman. During the raid, the police had rescued a woman, who claimed to be a former Miss Mumbai pageant winner and had worked in many television serials and films.