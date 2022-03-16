Mumbai: Seven Western Railway awardees presented with National Railways award for exemplary work

Anil Kumar Lahoti – General Manager of Western and Central Railway presented the National Railways Award to seven Western Railway awardees who were selected for the 66th National Railways Awards 2021 in a function held on 16th March, 2022 at Western Railway’s Headquarters, Churchgate.

The award consisted of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary work along with a cash award of Rs. 10,000/-.

The seven recipients from Western Railway are, Ganga Bishan Meena – Track Maintainer, Ratlam Division, Roopesh Kumar Jain – Senior Section Engineer/C&W, Mumbai Division, Pramod Sarangi – Motorman/Churchgate, Surendranath Dwivedi – Senior Section Engineer, Mumbai Division, Shri Narendra Yadav – Inspector/RPF, Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway and Dr. Yoganand V. Patil – Sr. DMO, Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central. GM Shri Lahoti congratulated all the awardees and praised them for their hard work and dedication which has resulted in exemplary performance in their capacities. He also encouraged all railway employees to continue their good works in the future.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:37 PM IST