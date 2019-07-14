Mumbai: Seven months on, MHADA yet to give possession of lottery houses

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) which held lottery drawn of 1,384 houses in December last year, has failed to give the possession of these houses to lucky winners even after seven months. Madhu Chavan, chairman of Mumbai Board, MHADA confirmed that these houses does not have occupancy certificates (OCs) due to which the procedure has delayed. The authority as per rule cannot hand over flats prior obtaining proper OC. Chavan added, "Only one winner so far has been given the possession of their house."

Meanwhile, Deependra Singh Kushwah, chief officer of Mumbai Board, MHADA, stated that last month only they obtained OCs for 550 houses and more 200 houses OCs they will receive by this month end. "The process of allotment of 550 OC obtained houses has already begun and it is a possibility that a few winners might have taken the possession of their flats, which chairman has mentioned, " remarked Kushwah. Adding further he stated, "Before announcing the lottery last year, we were contemplating if the lottery was to be drawn without an OC. It was however decided that after lottery also the process takes at least eight months time in giving the possession of flats, therefore, the plan to draw lottery was given a go ahead."

While Ramiz Tadvi, who won two houses in December's lottery draw told the Free Press Journal that he is yet to obtain the possession of his flats. "Looking at the slow procedure, I am anticipating that my wait for the flats' would extend for another year. I have to travel everyday from Titwala to Mumbai for work, which takes more than two hours, therefore I was looking for taking the possession of my flat immediately, but it is not possible now." Moreover, Tadvi suggested, MHADA should draw lotteries of only those houses which have acquired all required permissions and could be handed over immediately to the buyers. Interestingly, around 1.5 lakh applicants had shown interest for 1384 affordable houses.