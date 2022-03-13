Mumbai sets an ambitious goal to achieve net-zero by 2050

Amid warning of severe damages from sea-level rise, critically high temperatures and increased risks from climate impacts for coastal cities like Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with technical support from the World Resources Institute (WRI) India and the C40 Cities network on Sunday inaugurated city’s first Climate Action Plan (MCAP). This was done after a vulnerability assessment, greenhouse gas (GHG) and natural green cover inventory over the last six months after the recently published Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group II report.

MACP is a policy document to adopt an evidence-based planning approach and mobilize resources to move from action planning to strategic projects.

MCAP has an overall mitigation goal of attaining net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan's interim and long-term objectives include a 30% decrease in emissions by 2030, a 44% reduction by 2040, and a net-zero reduction by 2050 compared to base year emissions (2019). For 2019, the base year emissions were calculated to be 23.42 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions (CO2e), or 1.8 tonnes CO2e per person.

Through the plan, the BMC also has its eyes set on Mumbai achieving net-zero ahead of the Government of India’s deadline of 2070. Achieving a balance between the quantity of greenhouse gas emissions generated and the amount removed from the atmosphere is referred to as net-zero.

This holds significance in light of announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Conference of Parties (COP26) at Glasgow setting a 2070 Net Zero goal for the country.

The MCAP puts emphasis on decarbonizing Mumbai's energy grid and building energy-efficient and climate-resilient infrastructure under the building energy efficiency theme and promoting low carbon mobility solutions under the sustainable mobility theme, with a strong focus on non-motorized transport infrastructure and zero-emission fuels. MCAP tries to implement a zero-landfill waste management plan under sustainable waste management. Similarly, the urban greening and biodiversity theme will focus on increasing resilience by reducing water-sanitation inequity and adopting nature-based solutions for water conservation and flood risk management, while the urban flooding and water resource management theme will focus on increasing resilience by reducing heat risk and increasing the city's resilience to flooding events. MCAP envisions reducing air pollution by improving monitoring, enacting effective regulations, and switching to cleaner technologies.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who virtually launched the MCAP, said, ‘’While India is on pace to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions, Maharashtra is committed to leading India's battle against the impending climate crisis through policy-governance changes and instilling the culture of climate action. The MCAP is designed to fulfil the Paris Agreement's aim of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Mumbai will become a climate-resilient metropolis as a result of the evidence-based policies that led to the creation of MCAP.”

“Various recent extreme weather disasters in Maharashtra, such as Cyclone Tauktae, urban floods, and untimely rains, have demonstrated the importance of implementing localised mitigation and resilience techniques. Our goal is to urge people to take action on climate change at the local level. In a city like Mumbai, achieving climate resilience requires striking the ideal balance between development aspirations and environmental preservation,” said Minister of Environment & Climate Change Aaditya Thackeray.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 06:54 PM IST