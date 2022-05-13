Mumbai set to get additional 1,000 MW from outside as Maharashtra govt approves Kudus-Aarey transmission line

To be implemented by Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra on a build, own, operate & maintain basis at the cost of Rs 7,500 cr

To be commissioned by 2025-26 as per the conditions laid down in the government order

Expects to partially address the Mumbai transmission constraints

Mumbai: After two major power failures in October 2020 and February 2022 in Mumbai, the state government has finally cleared the implementation of 80 km +/-320 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line between Kudus and Aarey Colony to be built by Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra (AEMI). This will help in getting 1000 MW of power from outside to meet ever rising demand of Mumbai.

The energy department deputy secretary Prashant Badgeri in the government order said, ‘’The project will be developed on build, own, operate and maintain basis. The project has been cleared under section 68 of the Electricity Act, 2003 and it will be mandatory for the Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra to implement it as per the conditions.’’

Another officer said the project got clearance based on the license granted by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) that came into force on March 21, 2021, authorizing Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra (the transmission license) to build, own, operate and maintain the 1,000-mw HVDC link, for a period of 25 years (up to March 20, 2046). The project cost is estimated at Rs 7,500 crore.

An Adani Electricity Mumbai ltd spokesperson said, "The Kudus Aarey HVDC transmission line is a landmark project for strengthening Mumbai's Transmission System and will allow Adani Electricity to significantly leapfrog renewable energy supply to up to 60% of Mumbai's demand."

As per the order, the AEMI will operate and maintain the transmission line and utilise it for the purpose as mentioned in the government order. The company will have to take pre-approval from the competent authority before its commissioning.

According to the government order, the AEMI will expedite the project development and address grievances of farmers and landowners in consultation with the competent authority. Further, it will be binding on the AEMI to pay the due compensation to farmers/landowners for the area occupied by the transmission towers and land under the transmission corridor.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the Kudus-Aarey transmission line is one of the projects which has been under discussion to remove power transmission constraints of Mumbai and thereby avoid major grid failures and power breakdowns. The project is expected to be complete by 2025-26.

Energy expert Ashok Pendse said, ‘’Eastern Corridor from Vikhroli to Navi Mumbai has been strengthened, the Western Corridor is a dire necessity. Kudus Aarey has got the approval. But the crux of the issue is the implementation and under no circumstances delay is acceptable as the survival of Mumbaikars is at stake.’’

Another important project is the 400kV Kharghar-Vikhroli double-circuit line is being developed by Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Pvt (KVTPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Transmission. The line spanning 74 km and with a power transmission capacity of 1,000 mw is estimated to cost Rs 1,890 crore.

MERC has already appointed a monitoring committee headed by the former PowerGrid Corporation Chairman RP Singh to monitor the progress of implementation of identified transmission schemes including Kudus-Aarey but also monitor other action points as per recommendations of High Level Committee (HLC) and highlight deviations from approved implementation plan submitted by implementing entity.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:27 PM IST