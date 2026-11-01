 Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Byculla Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife In Front Of 8-Year-Old Son
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Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Byculla Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife In Front Of 8-Year-Old Son

A Mumbai sessions court sentenced 46-year-old Byculla resident Santosh Yadav to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, Sunita, in May 2021 in front of their eight-year-old son. The court relied on the testimonies of the couple's sons and 10 other witnesses, rejecting the defence claim that her death was accidental.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, November 01, 2026, 01:38 AM IST
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Byculla Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife In Front Of 8-Year-Old Son
Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Accident Defence, Holds Santosh Yadav Guilty Based On Testimonies Of His Sons And Other Witnesses | File Photo

Mumbai, October 31, 2026: The sessions court on Saturday sentenced Santosh Yadav, 46, a Byculla resident, to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in front of their eight-year-old son in May 2021.

On May 19, 2021, around 4.30 am, Yadav allegedly attacked his wife, Sunita, with a knife and a stone. He fled after the attack, following which a passerby alerted the police.

Police found Sunita lying unconscious. Deepak told them that his father had attacked his mother in anger following an argument. Sunita was rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead.

Sons Testify Against Father

Apart from Deepak, public prosecutor Geeta Sharma examined the couple’s elder son, Naresh, who told the court that both his parents were addicted to alcohol and that his father frequently quarrelled with Sunita.

Deepak testified that while the family was sleeping on the footpath, Yadav began arguing with Sunita and, in a fit of rage, smashed her head with a stone.

Court Rejects Defence Argument

The defence claimed that Sunita’s death was an accident as she fell on the floor. The defence also argued that Deepak and Naresh were tutored to testify against their father.

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The court rejected the defence and held the testimonies of the sons, along with those of 10 other witnesses, trustworthy enough to hold Yadav guilty of killing his wife.

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