 Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Woman To Life For Setting Niece On Fire Over Property Dispute In 2020
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Woman To Life For Setting Niece On Fire Over Property Dispute In 2020

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Woman To Life For Setting Niece On Fire Over Property Dispute In 2020

Jayashree Kasabe intended to kill her sister-in-law Sunita Shelar, whose daughter Mayuri intervened and died of burn injuries.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Sessions Court | X

The sessions court has sentenced a 55-year-old woman to life in jail for setting her brother’s daughter on fire over a property dispute in July 2020. Jayashree Kasabe intended to kill her sister-in-law Sunita Shelar, whose daughter Mayuri intervened and died of burn injuries.

Sunita moved from Wadala to her maternal home after her husband’s death in 2013. She filed a case of domestic violence against her sister-in-law but was allowed to stay in the same home by the court.

She moved back to her own house in 2016 but fights continued. In one such fight, Jayashree poured kerosene on Sunita. The defence pleaded that Jayashree had schizophrenia but the court found no records to prove the claim.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA's Complete Candidate List Will Be Released By 4 PM Today,'...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA's Complete Candidate List Will Be Released By 4 PM Today,'...

Mumbai: Bombay HC Suspends Gangster Chhota Rajan's Life Sentence, Grants Bail In 2001 Jaya Shetty...

Mumbai: Bombay HC Suspends Gangster Chhota Rajan's Life Sentence, Grants Bail In 2001 Jaya Shetty...

Divine Intervention & Electoral Ambitions: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Pilgrims To Kamakhya Devi...

Divine Intervention & Electoral Ambitions: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Pilgrims To Kamakhya Devi...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Finalises Seat-Sharing For Crucial Polls; Congress To Contest On...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Finalises Seat-Sharing For Crucial Polls; Congress To Contest On...