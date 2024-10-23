Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Woman To Life For Setting Niece On Fire Over Property Dispute In 2020

Sessions Court | X

The sessions court has sentenced a 55-year-old woman to life in jail for setting her brother’s daughter on fire over a property dispute in July 2020. Jayashree Kasabe intended to kill her sister-in-law Sunita Shelar, whose daughter Mayuri intervened and died of burn injuries.

Sunita moved from Wadala to her maternal home after her husband’s death in 2013. She filed a case of domestic violence against her sister-in-law but was allowed to stay in the same home by the court.

She moved back to her own house in 2016 but fights continued. In one such fight, Jayashree poured kerosene on Sunita. The defence pleaded that Jayashree had schizophrenia but the court found no records to prove the claim.