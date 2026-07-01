Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Former CTO's Anticipatory Bail In Alleged Digital Data Extortion Case

A Mumbai sessions court denied anticipatory bail to a former CTO accused of withholding company data and demanding mone | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 30: The sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of 39-year-old digital data handler Sahil Sachdev, who worked as the Chief Technical Officer of the complainant's company. He has been booked after allegedly refusing to hand over the company's confidential and sensitive data and instead demanding money.

The court, meanwhile, granted anticipatory bail to Sachdev's parents, who were also accused of demanding money from the company.

Company Alleges Data Misuse

The case was registered at the Maharashtra Cyber Police Station on the complaint of Aryan Bhasin, one of the directors of Sociohub Pvt. Ltd., which is engaged in digital marketing. Bhasin claimed that Sachdev, his maternal cousin, was hired as a digital data handler on a monthly salary.

Later, in February 2023, he was appointed Chief Technical Officer of the company and was put in charge of domains, hosting, software management, Google Workspace and Google G Suite.

Bhasin alleged that since 2023, Sachdev had misused the data. It was claimed that he refused to hand over the login ID, password and domain access to another employee of the company. Further, even after his removal from service, he allegedly refused to hand over the data.

Instead, Bhasin claimed that Sachdev and his parents started demanding Rs 80 lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 30 lakh and finally to Rs 20 lakh, to hand over the company's data and articles.

Court Cites Need For Custodial Interrogation

The investigation revealed that the company had taken over a brand, Filmozo, in 2023. Sachdev is alleged to have opened a Filmozo current account in his own name and diverted revenues. It is further alleged that he fraudulently obtained a loan against the company's property.

The court noted that, "Prima facie, it is found that, even after the termination of accused No. 1 (Sachdev) on March 30, 2023, he refused to hand over any credentials, domains, hosting access, or data belonging to the company. He wrongfully retained physical possession of the company's laptops and mobile phones containing highly sensitive client and employee databases."

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The court refused to grant him anticipatory bail, observing that his custodial interrogation is required to recover the company's articles along with the sensitive data allegedly in his possession.

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