Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Borivali Doctor Accused Of Sexually Harassing Female Staff Member | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dindoshi sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a 43-year-old doctor accused of sexually harassing a staff member. His wife supported the victim’s allegations, the prosecution claimed.

According to the case, the incident took place in October at the doctor’s diagnostic centre in Borivali. The doctor argued that the alleged incident was said to have taken place around 8.30am and that the victim stayed at the facility until 9.45am, contradicting her claim.

He also averred that three other female staff members had submitted affidavits supporting his professional conduct. The prosecution further claimed that the accused was not cooperating with the probe and that the victim had recorded audio at the time of the incident.