Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House

Mumbai: A private security guard posted at Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residence who was sentenced to life for shooting dead a colleague will not get his revolver back.

A sessions court recently rejected the plea of Yatendrasingh Chauhan seeking the return of his revolver. Chauhan used the weapon to kill another guard was on duty outside the actor’s house in 2006.

Chauhan was working for Top Security and was posted outside Mannat, the actor’s bungalow in Bandra (West). The deceased, Chandrapratap Singh, and other guards were also deployed at the bungalow. On August 14, 2006, Chauhan and Singh got into an argument and the former shot Singh dead.

The court said that, although the Supreme Court had commuted Chauhan’s conviction for murder to conviction for lessor charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the order of confiscation of the weapon remained the same.

The court said while convicting Chauhan, the respective court had ordered for confiscation of the weapon. “The said order of confiscation of revolver and live cartridges being maintained by the apex court, the applicant cannot be held to be entitled for seeking return of said revolver as claimed in this application,” the court said.