Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Andheri Resident In Elephant Tusk Trafficking Case

A Mumbai Sessions Court denied bail to an accused arrested in connection with the alleged sale of elephant tusks | File Image

Mumbai, June 23: Observing that wildlife poaching continues to rise and endangered species are nearing extinction, the sessions court has refused bail to a 36-year-old Andheri resident caught attempting to sell elephant tusks.

Sandeep Bidlaan and other accused were allegedly intercepted red-handed at a hotel on April 22 with two elephant tusks weighing 11 kg and 20.6 kg. Seeking bail, Bidlaan claimed that he had been falsely implicated.

Defence Challenges Recovery Link

His lawyer argued that although Bidlaan was present in the room, the tusks did not belong to him. The investigation allegedly showed that they belonged to Narendra Sakpal and, therefore, Bidlaan had no connection with their recovery.

Prosecution Opposes Bail

Opposing the plea, public prosecutor Ramesh Siroya said the investigation had revealed WhatsApp chats and photographs exchanged among the accused, indicating that they had colluded to sell the tusks. He argued that handling and attempting to sell elephant tusks involving an endangered species constituted an offence.

The prosecution submitted that filing the charge-sheet did not automatically entitle Bidlaan to bail. His release could endanger the secret informer and witnesses, besides allowing him to tamper with prosecution evidence, it said.

Court Cites Seriousness Of Wildlife Crimes

The court observed that despite government efforts, wildlife poaching was increasing and endangered species were nearing extinction. Such offences required serious consideration and severe punishment for deterrence.

Also Watch:

It noted that trafficking or attempting to sell elephant tusks attracts rigorous imprisonment and a fine. Rejecting the plea, the court said filing the charge-sheet alone could not justify bail, considering the seriousness of the offence and the prosecution's apprehensions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/