Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To College Principal In Alleged Fake University Affiliation Fraud Case

A Mumbai sessions court refused anticipatory bail to a college principal accused of misleading students over affiliation with an unrecognised university | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 22: The sessions court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to 64-year-old Sunil Magdum, principal of Dr Baliram Hiray College of Architecture, Bandra East, Mumbai, who was booked on the complaint of a student for alleged cheating.

Student alleges misleading claims over affiliation

The student, Nidhi Rait, had lodged a complaint with Kherwadi police station, wherein she claimed that she had taken admission at N.L. S. Rahaja College in Bandra East, Mumbai. However, she later decided to change colleges. One of her friends recommended Dr Baliram Hiray College.

Rait claimed that she met the principal, who informed her that the college offers an Interior Bachelor of Vocational course starting from the academic year 2021-2022. She further stated that the college was associated with Sangai International University, Manipur.

The principal had allegedly claimed that in the third year, a six-month internship would be provided by the college and campus interviews would be conducted, offering placement opportunities. He had also allegedly stated that Sangai University was recognised by the UGC.

Lured by the offer, Rait paid Rs 80,000 for the academic year 2023-2024.

UGC notice triggered dispute

The student claimed that in September 2024, she came to know through a notice dated May 15, 2024, issued by the UGC that Sangai International University, Manipur, established in 2015, was a self-styled and unrecognised institution, despite claiming recognition.

It is alleged that the college neither informed nor made the students aware of this and continued admissions, thereby misleading students. As per the complainant, when she questioned the principal, he assured her that discussions were ongoing with Sangai University regarding the issue.

When the third-year semester commenced, the college allegedly did not provide internships. She further claimed that the college did not conduct examinations on time and that even after completion of examinations, results were not declared.

The complainant alleged that from 2021 till date, the college of vocational studies and its concerned officials, including the principal and other administrative authorities, misled students by falsely representing affiliation with Sikkim International University, thereby causing academic and financial loss.

Court cites seriousness of allegations

The principal, while seeking anticipatory bail, contended that at the time of admission and enrolment with Hiray School of Design, the students were well aware that they would be associated with Sangai University, as the fact was mentioned in the admission forms provided to students enrolled for the academic year 2021-2022.

He further contended that in 2024, upon becoming aware of the discontinuation of Sangai University by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the institution acted with due diligence and in the best interests of its students.

The court, however, refused to accept his contention and noted: “UGC published notices on various dates that Sangai University is not recognised but accused kept these students in the dark only with the intention to cheat the students and create fraudulent documents. The accused are also alleged to have fraudulent marksheets. The accused were not entitled to conduct any course and to take any examination but cheated students for so many years.”

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“This accused is principal and holding such a post of administration and responsible for giving proper education to the students. This accused’s prima facie conduct shows that he was aware that the accused are cheating. Prima facie, there may definitely be other people also involved in this fraud. This fraud damaged the academic education of the students. The students suffered a lot. It is a serious offence. There is necessity for proper investigation of this offence,” the court said while refusing to grant anticipatory bail to Magdum.

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