Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 43-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife Over Suspected Infidelity

Mumbai: The sessions court has convicted a 43-year-old driver, Dinesh Ingle to life imprisonment for killing his wife, Sheetal in January 2020, as he suspected her character.

Strained Relationship and Missing Complaint

Sheetal and Dinesh had two sons and the relationship between the two were not cordial. Dinesh suspected Sheetal for having extramarital affair. It was also said that just two day before the murder, Sheetal had left the house on January 19, 2020 at 9:30 am. Dinesh had hence lodged a missing persons report with VB Nagar police station. Sheetal was later traced and handed over to Dinesh on January 20, 2020.

Murder and Neighbour’s Suspicion

After the said incident, the couple had quarrels. On January 23, 2020, at around 8:20 am, Dinesh stabbed Sheetal multiple times and locked the house. While he was leaving, he was spotted by the neighbour who suspected him of having dones something sinister as he was holding the knife and also had blood stains on his shirt. The neighbour raised an alarm and Dinesh was caught with the knife. They called the police and handed him over.

Prosecution’s Evidence

The public prosecutor Anand Sukhadeve had examined 14 witnesses, which included the neighbours of the couple. They testified in the court and said that the couple had frequent fights and also the previous night the fought.

Defence’s Claim Rejected

The defence had however claimed that there was an involvement of another man who had been to their house. The neighbours however had negated the theory saying, the said manhad left the house much before the incident.

Court’s Observations

The court after hearing the case observed that, "The accused was the only person who emerged from the house where the dead body of the deceased was lying."

"There is substantial corroboration among the prosecution witnesses regarding the sequence of events on the day of the incident and the conduct of the accused," the court said adding that he was seen exiting the room with blood-stained clothes, and in some accounts, holding a knife, immediately after the incident.

Further the court held that the accused attempted to flee but was apprehended near the nearby cross by local residents. "Additionally, several witnesses also corroborated the history of frequent quarrels between the accused and the deceased, establishing motive. This consistent narration of events from independent witnesses strengthens the prosecution’s case and links the accused directly to the crime," the court said while holding Dinesh guilty of murder.

