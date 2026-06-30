Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Homeopathy Doctor, Intern In 2013 Child Death Case, Cites Lack Of Evidence | Representational Image

Mumbai: A Mumbai sessions court on Monday acquitted homeopathy practitioner Dr Rajdeo Yadav and his intern Ashok Yadav in a medical negligence case linked to the death of seven-year-old Deepak Vishwakarma in June 2013.

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The prosecution alleged that Ashok administered an injection to stop Deepak’s vomiting at Rajdeo’s Andheri East clinic on June 11, 2013. After returning home, the child continued vomiting and his body began turning black. He was later declared dead on arrival at Holy Spirit Hospital.

The court said the prosecution failed to prove that the injection or medicines caused the child’s death. It noted that the post-mortem report established the death but did not provide evidence linking it to the treatment.

The court also found that the alleged prescription lacked the doctor’s signature and its chain of custody was not established. No medical expert was examined to prove that the prescribed medicines were fatal.

Advocates Anil Joshi and Arjun Lingalod represented Ashok and Rajdeo, respectively.