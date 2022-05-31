Mumbai: Senior IRS officer MV Bhanumathi retires after 35 years in service

Senior IRS officer MV Bhanumathi retires after 35 years in service |

1987 batch Indian Revenue Services officer MV Bhanumathi retired on Tuesday after 35 years in service. Bhanumathi was the Director General of Income Tax Investigation Wing in Mumbai and had handled and supervised several high profile cases in the recent times.

On Tuesday, several officers had gathered at the Scindia House - the DGIT Mumbai office, to bid farewell to the retiring officer.

Recently, Income Tax (I-T) department had attached multiple properties linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav. After I-T department's probe, Jadhav was summoned under FEMA by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Last year, the I-T Department had carried out a search operation on a big syndicate involving certain businessmen and middlemen of Maharashtra and some persons holding public offices. The syndicate was involved in fixing and awarding contracts. Some suites in a five-star hotel in Mumbai, permanently rented by two of the middlemen and used for meeting their clients, were also subjected to search. The total suspicious transactions detected during this search were to the tune of Rs 1050 crore.