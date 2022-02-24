Mumbai: Senior HR manager loses Rs 40 lakh in the name of dating service

A 54-year-old senior HR manager of a leading communication company was duped to the tune of over ₹40 lakh in the name of dating services. The senior official was assured a woman for dating and intimacy for which he was made to pay ₹40.52 lakh in the span of three months, said police.

The case dates back to October 2019, when the victim was contacted by one Mahi Sharma and assured to be provided with a woman for dating. However the victim was ashamed to come forward and complain which is why the offence was registered on Tuesday, over two years after the cheating and it would be difficult for us to track down the culprits now, said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.

According to the police, Sharma claimed that a new dating service by name "Quick Interprises" had been started in the city which would provide the victim with a beautiful and high profile woman for dating as well as to get intimate with. Sharma further claimed that the company in which the senior HR officer works had been given priority by their enterprise and tricked him.

The victim was provided photograph of four women of which he selected one. He was initially asked to pay ₹5, 800 for registration after the payment he was give number of one Anjali Sharma.

When contacted Anjali asked the victim to book a hotel room for them at a five star hotel in South Mumbai and claimed that to maintain secrecy asked him to book it from dating service application, stated the victim in his statement to the police.

Believing her the victim sent her ₹23,900 for hotel booking however that was just a beginning, since then two women continued to make him pay in the name of different charges, including hotel late charges, cancellation charges, hotel penalty and so on. In little under three months he ended up paying ₹40.52 lakh. However till date he did not meet any of the women.

Recently the victim approached the Azad Maidan police which registered an offence of cheating. Senior inspector of Azad Maidan, Bhushan Belnekar confirmed the registration of offence and said the investigation is underway.

"We are trying to trace the accused based on the accounts in which money was transferred and we are also trying to get call data record of their numbers, said police.

