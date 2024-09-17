Mumbai: Senior Congress Leader Amin Patel Asks Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Police Support For Eid-E-Milad Celebrations

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and MLA of the Mumbadevi assembly constituency, Amin Patel, made a surprise visit to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence on Monday morning, sparking widespread discussion in political circles.
Purpose Of The Visit
Patel clarified that his visit had two purposes: first, to seek blessings from the household Ganpati, and second, to request Fadnavis' assistance in ensuring police cooperation for the Eid-e-Milad processions planned for the day after Ganpati Visarjan, which falls on September 18.
