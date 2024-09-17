 Mumbai: Senior Congress Leader Amin Patel Asks Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Police Support For Eid-E-Milad Celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Senior Congress Leader Amin Patel Asks Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Police Support For Eid-E-Milad Celebrations

Mumbai: Senior Congress Leader Amin Patel Asks Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Police Support For Eid-E-Milad Celebrations

Patel clarified that his visit had two purposes: first, to seek blessings from the household Ganpati, and second, to request Fadnavis' assistance in ensuring police cooperation for the Eid-e-Milad processions planned for the day after Ganpati Visarjan, which falls on September 18.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Senior Congress leader Amin Patel (L) & Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | X Of Amin Patel & Fil Pic

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and MLA of the Mumbadevi assembly constituency, Amin Patel, made a surprise visit to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence on Monday morning, sparking widespread discussion in political circles.

Purpose Of The Visit

Patel clarified that his visit had two purposes: first, to seek blessings from the household Ganpati, and second, to request Fadnavis' assistance in ensuring police cooperation for the Eid-e-Milad processions planned for the day after Ganpati Visarjan, which falls on September 18.

FPJ Shorts
President Droupadi Murmu Greets PM Modi On His 74th Birthday, Praises Leadership & Vision
President Droupadi Murmu Greets PM Modi On His 74th Birthday, Praises Leadership & Vision
Shocking Video: Bengaluru School Bus Attacked By Men In Scorpio With Children Inside
Shocking Video: Bengaluru School Bus Attacked By Men In Scorpio With Children Inside
JSW MG Motor India Unveils New Retail Channel ‘MG Select’; First Product Arriving in Q1 2025
JSW MG Motor India Unveils New Retail Channel ‘MG Select’; First Product Arriving in Q1 2025
Bombay HC Rules Against Kamalistan Studio's Land Acquisition Request; BMC Maintains Focus On Public Amenities
Bombay HC Rules Against Kamalistan Studio's Land Acquisition Request; BMC Maintains Focus On Public Amenities
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Rules Against Kamalistan Studio's Land Acquisition Request; BMC Maintains Focus On Public...

Bombay HC Rules Against Kamalistan Studio's Land Acquisition Request; BMC Maintains Focus On Public...

Mumbai: Senior Congress Leader Amin Patel Asks Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Police Support...

Mumbai: Senior Congress Leader Amin Patel Asks Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Police Support...

Navi Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor In Panchsheel Nagar Slum Complex...

Navi Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor In Panchsheel Nagar Slum Complex...

Maharashtra: MLA Sanjay Shirsat & Former MP Hemant Patil To Serve As Ministers In Short-Term Roles...

Maharashtra: MLA Sanjay Shirsat & Former MP Hemant Patil To Serve As Ministers In Short-Term Roles...

Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Arrested At Airport For Travelling To Russia On Fake Indian Passport

Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Arrested At Airport For Travelling To Russia On Fake Indian Passport