Mumbai: Senior Congress Leader Amin Patel Asks Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Police Support For Eid-E-Milad Celebrations

Senior Congress leader Amin Patel (L) & Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | X Of Amin Patel & Fil Pic

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and MLA of the Mumbadevi assembly constituency, Amin Patel, made a surprise visit to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence on Monday morning, sparking widespread discussion in political circles.

Purpose Of The Visit

Patel clarified that his visit had two purposes: first, to seek blessings from the household Ganpati, and second, to request Fadnavis' assistance in ensuring police cooperation for the Eid-e-Milad processions planned for the day after Ganpati Visarjan, which falls on September 18.