Mumbai: Senior citizen molests intellectually disabled minor, held

A 65-year-old man was arrested by Oshiwara Police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl with intellectual disability and touching her inappropriately in a secluded place in Jogeshwari (W). Police said the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred between 11.20am and 11.45am on Thursday, when the girl's mother had gone for work. The accused, who is the landlord, used to come to their home to fill in water, which is why the child was acquainted with him. On Thursday, when the girl's father and siblings were at home, the accused lured her with a chocolate and took her to a secluded spot behind Citymake Building in Jogeshwari (W) and molested her by touching her inappropriately.

An officer said that the girl returned home and complained of pain at her private parts, following which the father immediately called his wife and asked her to come back home. In her statement, the girl's mother said that the nine-year-old said that the man who comes to fill water touched her inappropriately. Shocked, they went to the girl's aunt, who showed her a video which captured the entire incident on a mobile camera, shared to her via WhatsApp.

Acting on this information, the woman immediately approached Oshiwara Police and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, a case of rape (section 376), outraging modesty of a woman (section 354) was lodged under Indian Penal Code along with sections of the POCSO Act, said Sanjay Bendale, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station. Soon after, the 65-year-old accused was arrested and will be produced in court on Friday for remand.