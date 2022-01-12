Mumbai: Senior citizen loses Rs 3.95 lakh to KYC fraud after downloading AnyDesk app

A 65-year-old south Mumbai based homemaker recently lost ₹3.95 lakh to a Cyber fraudster who duped her on the pretext of completing the KYC process on her SIM card. The fraudster tricked the senior citizen into downloading a screen sharing application and siphoned off the money from two of her bank accounts. A case of cheating and impersonation has been registered at DB Marg police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, while further investigation is underway.

According to police sources, on January 6, when the complainant was in her house with her husband, the latter received a text message on his phone to contact a number to complete the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedure on the number for uninterrupted usage. By the same evening, the complainant contacted the number from her mobile phone, wherein the call was picked up by a man who identified himself as the customer care agent from a reputed telecom company.

The caller asked the complainant to install 'Any Desk', a screen sharing app, which gives access to one's screen to another person. Subsequently, the caller asked the senior woman to do a recharge of ₹10 on her phone to 'complete the KYC', following which she used her bank details and paid a recharge amount. Similarly, the caller asked her to make another recharge of ₹10 from a different bank account, which she obliged.

Soon after this, the caller kept the senior busy in idle conversations, while she received a series of messages which had OTPs. Later, the caller asked the woman to give her PAN and AADHAAR details, which smelled fishy to her and she hung up the call. Upon checking the messages, she realised that a series of transactions were made from her debit card to the tune of ₹1,94,949.

The complainant said in her statement that she immediately contacted the other bank, wherein she held a joint account with her husband, as she had shared those details as well, but was asked to come down to the branch to seek details. The next day, on January 7, when she visited the bank and realised that the fraudster had siphoned ₹1,99,975 from the account, duping her of a total ₹3,94,924.

The woman contacted her relative and then approached the DB Marg Police, who registered a case of cheating and impersonation against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While the police have written to the bank's nodal officer to retrieve the amount and freeze the account, police are investigating the matter and no arrests have been made yet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 09:10 PM IST