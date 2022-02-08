Mumbai: Senior citizen loses Rs 2.87 lakh to Cyber fraud via card cloning in Malad

A 68-year-old man who fell prey to Cyber fraud via card cloning, losing a total of ₹2.87 lakh has approached Kurar Police, which registered a case of cheating and impersonation against an unidentified person. The retired sexagenarian ran pillar to post and learnt about the cheating medium from the bank.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on November 11 last year, when the complainant, a Malad resident and a retired general manager of ONGC, was sitting at home and received intimations through messages of eight transactions to the tune of ₹2,87,371 not authorized by him.

The senior immediately approached the nationalised bank where the complainant holds an account, shared all the details, only to run pillar to post from bank to its head office, and later learnt that he has been a victim of card cloning, wherein an unidentified accused had stolen the card details, cloned the card and withdrew Rs 2.87 lakh.

Subsequently, after learning this fact, a case was registered at Kurar police station, wherein the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act on February 7. While the police are investigating the matter, no arrests have been made yet.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Duo held for duping over 50 flat buyers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:30 PM IST