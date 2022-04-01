Mumbai: Senior citizen hit by speeding car in reverse at Kandivali soc dies

Four days after an elderly couple was allegedly hit by a driver of a four-wheeler, who was taking his vehicle in reverse at a Kandivali East based housing society, a 75-year-old senior citizen, who had sustained injuries in the accident, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. While the driver of the car, a septuagenarian, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing grievous hurt by the negligent act at the Samta Nagar police station, the charges for causing death due to negligence (section 304A) were added later.

The incident occurred on March 27, when the couple-- Vikas Ashtakar, 75 and his wife Aruna, 67, were walking down the slope on the building's premises, when a blue car, MH 47 AN 4767, driven by Surendra Shukla, 77, came speeding in a reverse direction and hit the couple.

The watchman and bystanders immediately had rushed the elderly couple to the hospital for medical treatment. Due to the accident, Vikas sustained a fracture at his monkey bone, while his wife suffered fractures in both her legs. Vikas, however, succumbed to his injuries late on Thursday, said a senior police inspector.

Meanwhile, the police were alerted and Shukla was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing grievous hurt by the negligent act. Shukla has been arrested. In the accident, three other cars were also damaged.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:45 PM IST