Mumbai: Sena, NCP slam MNS for assaulting woman

The incident of three men including MNS leader assaulting a woman came to light when a video went viral on August 28. The brawl began over erecting bamboo poles in front of the woman's shop without her consent.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Prakash Devi was pushed, slapped by MNS workers in Mumbai | ANI

Shiv Sena MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant has condemned Thursday's incident in Kamathipura where an MNS vibhag pramukh purportedly assaulted a woman in full public view.

While speaking to the FPJ, Sawant said this shows the mentality and thinking level of the MNS. "I would like to ask the party (BJP), where are you now? Are you only targeting a particular party? I want to see what the police would do? What sections have they slapped on him,” asked Sawant.

Meanwhile, three MNS workers have been arrested in connection with the case, police said on Friday. The trio had been detained by police a day before over the incident which had taken place on August 28.

According to the Mumbai police, the accused have been identified as Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle and Satish Lad. The accused were arrested late at night, said an official.

Police have registered a case under sections 323,337,506 504,509 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) criminal section 7.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on August 28. The brawl began over erecting bamboo poles in front of the woman's shop without her consent.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the MNS over the incident."It is a very unfortunate and condemnable incident. Party chief Raj Thackeray should clarify his stand over the incident," NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a statement.

