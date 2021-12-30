Mumbai sees massive spike in Covid cases, logs 3,671 fresh infections

Mumbai on Thursday saw a massive spike in Covid cases after 3,671 fresh infections were registered in last 24 hours. The city has been witnessing a massive spurt in Covid cases, in last three days cases have seen a rise by nearly thousand cases.

With today's fresh cases, Mumbai's total tally reached 7,79,479.

371 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,49,159. Now, there are 11,360 active cases in the city.

City recorded zero deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which stayed its fatality count to 16,375 as per data released by the city's civic body.

Yesterday, the city reported 2,510 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily addition since May 8.

The spike in the country's financial capital has got pronounced since December 20, when just 283 cases were reported. Tuesday had witnessed 1,377 cases in the metropolis, and Wednesday's figure was a jump by over 80 per cent,.

On Thursday, 46,337 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 136,22,790 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 505 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.14 percent.

There are total 04 containment zones in the city and 88 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:07 PM IST