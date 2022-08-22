Mumbai sees 592 COVID-19 cases, drop of 27 pc from Sunday; two die, 584 recover

Representative | Shailendra Bhojak

Mumbai on Monday reported 592 COVID-19 cases, which is 27.6 per cent lower than the addition to the tally a day earlier, and two deaths, a civic official said.

It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,38,941 and the toll to 19,673, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

On Sunday, the city witnessed 818 cases, which is 226 more than the figures for the day, and one death, he pointed out.

It is also the third consecutive day when the number of cases detected was less than 1,000, he said.

Of the new cases, only 21 patients were symptomatic, the official said.

The recovery count rose by 584 and touched 11,13,499, leaving the financial capital with a active caseload of 5,769, the civic official informed.

BMC data showed that 1,80,16,941 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 6,244 in the last 24 hours, which was lower than the 8,347 samples examined in the previous 24-hour period.

The city's recovery rate is 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between August 15 and 21 was 0.071 per cent, it revealed.

The caseload doubling time in Mumbai now stands at 966 days, as per civic data.