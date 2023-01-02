Mumbai: Searching match on matrimony site, woman loses Rs 2.77 lakh

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 39-year-old woman working in a private bank as a sales head was duped of Rs2.77 lakh while searching for a match on a matrimony site.

According to the complaint, the woman had created a profile on the matrimonial site. Soon, she started receiving messages from one Ajay Khurana. Mr Khurana said he is working as a product manager in a US-based telecom company and liked the profile of the woman. He took her WhatsApp number and subsequently both started chatting on WhatsApp.

On December 9, Mr Khurana told her that he is coming to India to meet her and also sent the ticket to the woman on WhatsApp.

On December 12, Khurana sent a message to the woman at 5.00am saying that he had reached Delhi airport but due to some problem, he would not be able to leave the airport till 9 am. At 9 o'clock, Khurana messaged the woman again saying that he has brought $1.5 lakh with him, which has been caught at the airport and he will have to pay Rs42,000 for its release. The woman transferred Rs42,000 to an account number that he was given. After this, Mr Khurana again messaged her that the Customs officials are asking him to pay 2.5% GST on it and he needed Rs 2.35 lakh more, so she paid the amount.

Shortly after this, Mr Khurana again messaged the woman and said that the airport officials are asking for Rs6.80 lakh to release him. Then she realised that she has been duped and filed a complaint at the Marine Drive police station.

A police officer said that a complaint has been registered against the unknown person.