Mumbai: Script writer knocks on HC’s door over web series

Zee Entertainment Enterprise has been dragged to the Bombay High Court by script writer Chotenlal Saini, popularly known as C L Saini, over an alleged copyright infringement and confidentiality breach in a forthcoming web series ‘Baal Shiv, Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha’.

The 45-year-old script writer has filed a plaint, seeking a stay on the release of the web series that is slated to release on Zee’s OTT platform on August 31. Saini has sought Zee Entertainment Enterprise and Zee Studios Limited be restrained from making, producing, distributing, broadcasting, adapting, telecasting the show ‘Baal Shiv’.

Saini, who is famous for writing mythological scripts, said that in June 2018 he had conceptualized the idea of ‘Baal Shiv’ and contemplated of turning it into a series. The plaintiff had also communicated this concept to the defendants under confidence.

He had several discussions with the defendants in December 2018 over making this series. Saini’s counsels Venkatesh Dhond and Birendra Safar said the concepts of ‘Baal Shiv’ itself was a unique selling prospect because the same is not contemplated at all in Indian mythology.

Pending hearing in the plaint, Saini has sought that he be allowed to inspect unedited versions of the web series in presence of a court commissioner. The matter will come up for hearing on August 27.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:54 AM IST