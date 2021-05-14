Mumbai: Schools favour awarding marks to SSC students based on previous exams, internal tests

School heads and educationists have suggested different methods for assessment of Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board students.

Schools said the feasible method is to award marks to students as a cumulative score based on their performance in preliminary examinations, previous exams and internal tests conducted in the academic year 2020-21. Teachers of SSC board schools said assignments should be given to students virtually in case the school has been unable to conduct preliminary exams due to Covid-19 situation.

State-board schools said they have completed their part of awarding internal marks to students based on viva-voce tests, dictation and assignment completion.

Sr Arockiammal Anthony, principal of St Stanislaus High School, Bandra west said, "We conducted dictation tests via virtual systems by forming small groups of students. We awarded assignments as part of internal tests and have now told students to keep the completed assignments as a proof if the board asks us to submit internal assessment tests."

Sr Arockiammal added, "We have done our preparation for the 20 marks that are alloted in SSC board exams for internals. Now, we are waiting for a direction from the state school education department regarding the remaining 80 marks allotted for theory that have been cancelled."

The principal of a Dadar school said, "The performance of students can be gauged through their scores in internal or unit test examinations, preliminary exams and class tests conducted in the academic year. Students can be provided their final Class 10 scores based on the performance in these exams."

Jayita Lalwani, a teacher, said, "Instead of considering conduct of entrance tests for Class 11 admissions, the department should devise a method where schools can award assignments virtually and students can be marked based on their performance. This will help to calculate scores for schools where preliminary exams were not conducted due to Covid-19 crisis. Also, if students are awarded final marks for Class 10 then there is no need to conduct any kind of entrance tests as Class 11 admissions can be done based on merit."

Till now, the Maharashtra state school education department has not announced a fixed marking policy for Class 10 SSC students.