Mumbai: School teacher loses Rs 3.45 lakh to sextortion

The Vanrai police in Goregaon east have booked an unidentified person for allegedly duping a 44-year-old woman of Rs 3.45 lakh on the pretext of paying customs duty for a 'gift' sent from abroad as well as resorting to blackmail when she refused to comply.

According to the police, the high school teacher on February 20 received a message from the profile of one Dr Tommy Sampbell.

Subsequently, the duo became friends and exchanged numbers and started chatting. Later, Sampbell, who claimed to be from London, made two video calls to the complainant but never showed his face.

The conman had promised to meet her when he visited India and told that he has sent her a gift. To get the gift, the accused told the woman to pay Rs 76,000 customs duty. When the complainant refused and began ignoring his calls, she received a WhatsApp message, wherein the man threatened to post obscene pictures of her as well as screenshots of her chat with him.

Intimidated, the woman ended up paying Rs 3.45 lakh. Then too, the accused sent her photos to her husband and also uploaded them on social media. When she confided of this with her family, a complaint was lodged at the Vanrai police station and a case was registered.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:40 AM IST