Mumbai: Schedule, mode of conduct of final semester exams not decided yet: MU

With confusion among students regarding conduct of summer semester examinations, the University of Mumbai (MU) has cleared the air stating the schedule for summer semester examinations has not been decided yet. Also, the varsity has not provided any clarity to affiliated degree colleges whether exams will be conducted via online, offline or blended mode.

Generally, summer semester exams including final year exams of major Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes of MU begin from March every academic year. But this year due to delay in the academic year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, exams are mostly likely to be delayed.

Vinod Malale, spokesperson of MU said, "The decision regarding conduct of summer semester examinations 2021 of second half of the academic year 2020-21 has not been taken yet. We are yet to decide the timetable as these exams also include final year last semester examinations of UG and PG courses."

Currently, results of last winter semester exams are being declared. Winter semester results of major programmes such as Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) are yet to be declared.

A senior official of the MU examination department said, "We are yet to decide on whether exams will be conducted via online mode completely like last winter semester examinations or via offline mode. We are also mulling over giving the freedom to colleges to conduct exams in both online and offline mode for those students who are unable to appear via online mode."