Mumbai: SCDRC directs developer to give house or refund the amount with interest

Mumbai: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has directed Andheri based developers to provide row houses after accepting the balance amount within one month of the order or give a refund with eight percent interest from April 2011 till date of payment. The commission has further directed Rs 30,000 for mental agony and litigation cost.

The order dated October 20, 2022 was given on a complaint by Samant Kumar Singh and Chhaya S Singh, residents of Nalasopara (east) against Sapphire Space Infracon Private Ltd. and Sri Ram Land Development India Pvt Ltd.

The order was given by RG Wankhade, president, Preethi Chamikutty, and Shraddha M Jalanapurkar, members of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai Suburban.

One of the parties was removed

One of the parties who were also in the case were removed due to an earlier order of the commission and the complainants were told that they were free to pursue a case separately against them.

The Singhs had booked a row house in Sathyanagar, Palghar in March 2010 whose delivery was scheduled for March 2011. However, the date was pushed for one reason or the other from 2012 to 2015 and then finally to 2020.

The duo had paid Rs 2.51 lakh as booking amount

While booking the flat, the duo had paid Rs 2.51 lakh as booking amount and were staying on rent at that time. Complainants also provided copies of leave and license agreements prepared from time to time and the number of times they had to change their house in the interim period.

Due to this they had to undergo severe mental and physical stress due to the same. One of the opponents said that delay in filing of the complaint by the Singhs has not been explained well and hence it needed to be dismissed.

However, the commission noted that complainants were harassed not only by not getting the row house but also because they had to look for a new place from time to time and had to pay rent too.

