Mumbai Scam: Borivali Police Arrest Man Held For Duping People Of ₹7.46 Lakh

Representational pic Image

The Borivali police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly cheating multiple people and duping them of Rs 7.46 lakh.

According to the police, Mohammad Jalal contacted several individuals, pretending to be an HR representative of GBL Digital Marketing. He lured them with promises of good returns upon completing online tasks and asked them to deposit money in the bank as required charges. He claimed that anyone wishing to withdraw their money needed to credit additional amounts. He managed to collect Rs 7.46 lakh.

The investigation revealed that the accused withdrew Rs 5.91 lakh out of the total amount and purchased gold from two jewellery shops in Malvani and Malad. Police examined the CCTV footage of the jewellery shops and reviewed the accused's call recordings. They discovered that the accused was located in the Mansarovar building in Malvani, Malad West.

Following this discovery, the police arrested him and presented him in court, where he was remanded in police custody until March 5th. Assistant Police Officer Kalyan Patil executed the operation under the guidance of Ninad Sawant, Senior Police Inspector of Borivali police station.