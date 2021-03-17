Mumbai: SC grants ad-interim relief to Doshis for running shop in unauthorised structure

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, granted an ex-parte ad-interim relief to Shantilal Doshi and his son Naresh of Kumbharwada Lane in Mumbai for running a shop from an unauthorised structure and issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), returnable on April 5.

Doshis have come in appeal against the Bombay High Court's judgment on February 18, which rejected their appeal and held that no sympathy can be shown to an unauthorised structure that tantamounts to perpetuating illegality, which may cause danger to the lives of adjacent dwellers.

The bench of Justices Uday Umesh Lalit, Indira Banerjee and KM Joseph ordered Dasti service. The order said the notice may additionally be also served upon Ms Jayashree Wad, an advocate who appeared for MCGM.

Doshis, who are tenants in two premises with a corrugated sheets roof, are accused of erecting an unauthorised L-shaped structure, adjoining to Jethwa building, with a brick masonry wall and running their shop in the name of Shanti Metal Supply Company.

A city civil judge rejected their plea for ad-interim relief from a city civil judge and the High Court also rejected their appeal.