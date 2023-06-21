Mumbai: Sanville D'Souza Grilled By CBI In Cordelia Drugs-On-Cruise Case

Sam D'Souza |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday made enquiries with Sanvile D'Souza, alias Sam, in connection with alleged bribe demand of ₹25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust case. The agency had given a third notice to D'Souza last week asking him to appear for questioning at its Delhi office.



"D'Souza was called by the CBI for questioning on Tuesday. He had appeared before the CBI officials around 11 am today. It would not be proper to share details of the questioning as the investigations are still on," said D'Souza's lawyer Pankaj Jadhav.



CBI questioned IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede



Previously, the CBI had questioned Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede in the case. Wankhede, former Zonal Director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had last month written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner requesting him to increase his security as he and his family had been receiving serious threats over social media.



The CBI had booked Wankhede and four others, including VV Singh (NCB Superintendent), intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan and two private persons KP Gosavi and D'souza on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB.

The Cordelia Drugs Case

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.



The CBI alleged that the NCB’s Mumbai zone received information in October 2021 regarding the consumption and possession of narcotic substances by various individuals on the cruise ship, and some NCB officers conspired to get bribes from the accused in return for letting them off. Wankhede had denied allegations against him.