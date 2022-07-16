Mumbai: Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Shinde & Fadnavis over delay in cabinet expansion

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut | ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday took a dig at the Shinde Fadnavis government saying that the Ek Duje Ke Liye movie is currently a hit in Maharashtra while referring to the government run by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister since June 30 without cabinet expansion.

‘’The state is being run in a very childish and illegal manner. The Chief Minister has been sworn in. A case is going on to disqualify him as a member of the Legislative Assembly. The Deputy Chief Minister was the Chief Minister till yesterday. The cabinet has not come into being yet", said Raut.

He also slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad. ‘’How dare they (CM and DCM) revoke the earlier decision passed with a full quorum of the Maha Vikas Aghadi Cabinet? Now they passed the same resolution again. The cabinet comprises only CM and DCM. Has anyone in the world seen the cabinet of both? It has been there for the last 15 days. They hate my criticism. But I am speaking on behalf of Shiv Sena, Maha Vikas Aghadi", he noted.

Raut lashed out at the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s claim of the majority saying that it was possible after luring Shiv Sena legislators. ‘’The extra-constitutional government has come to power and history will certainly take note of it. These people tried to break Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and they will have to answer before the people of Maharashtra. It is not each to break Shiv Sena as it will not break due to threats, terror and money power. We are with Uddhav Thackeray,’’ he said.