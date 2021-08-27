Mumbai: Sanjay Raut defends Shiv Sena chief’s old comment about Yogi Adityanath

A day after the BJP took objection to Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray’s “chappal” remark against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in a 2018 video that went viral, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the intent then was different from what it is now. "The statement was made in reply to an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. No one garlands Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra while wearing slippers. It is our culture and tradition," he said.

Adityanath had garlanded the Maratha king at a function while keeping his footwear on. “The BJP feels it is okay to insult Shivaji Maharaj,” he said. “Was the BJP sleeping all these years? Don’t they know how to respect people?” he asked.

Raut’s reaction came after Rane quoted Thackeray’s “chappal” remark against Adityanath. Rane was arrested for a similar comment against Thackeray on Tuesday. He later got bail. His comments had set off protests by Shiv Sena workers.

On Rane's statement that the BJP-led central government will not allow Maharashtra to "become West Bengal," Raut asked who is Rane to make such a comment. "A union minister is not the Centre," he said.

Subsequently, BJP leaders sought the registration of an FIR against Thackeray over his past remark on Adityanath.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:00 AM IST