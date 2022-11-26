Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park gets a new pair of lions

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: A pair of lions arrived in Mumbai on Friday from Gujarat. The animals – one male and one female – will inhabit the lion enclosure at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali after completing their quarantine period. They will be under observation until they adjust to new surroundings. There was only one lion left at the national park before the arrival of this pair.

The lions have been brought from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Gujarat after approval by the Central Zoo Authority last month. Sakkarbaug, also known as Junagadh Zoo, is spread over 84 hectares in Junagadh, Gujarat, and provides Asiatic lions for captive breeding programmes.

In October this year, 17-year-old lion Ravindra passed away at SGNP due to old age. He was brought from Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta zoo in 2009. After his death, the SGNP had only one captive lion named Jespa, who is 12 years old.

The new pair, estimated to be around five years old, will be a part of the SGNP safari comprising a closed vehicle ride in the forest. The lion safari was initiated nearly three decades ago and is hugely popular among tourists.

