Mumbai: Sandhurst Road gets its stormwater drain in just 4 months

In just four months, one of the longest storm water drains passing below the tracks was constructed at Sandhurst Road. This was the first time that such kind of work had taken place in the 11 years of the station and rail bridge being built.

The work on the 415 m-long sewer drain began on March 20 and was completed on July 20. The drain proved to be of great help as on July 21, when most of the city was underwater, flooding was not reported along the Sandhurst Road-Masjid stretch.

The rail bridge was built in 1921; since then this is the first time that a huge drainage line was built beneath it. Built at cost of Rs 16.5 crore, it will ensure that the water flows from the tracks in the west towards the east below the roads enter into the Arabian Sea. The project was funded by MCGM.

FPJ had first reported about this mega drain being laid below the tracks in its article ‘Sandhurst Road station to get to get 400m stormwater drain’. Sources from the Central Railway’s engineering department said that to prevent water-logging, they constructed 7 pits for micro-tunnelling.

“The work was conceptualised to create new RCC pipe culvert to solve water-logging at Sandhurst Road station. However, there were some hurdles during the time of work,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, CR.

One of the biggest challenge was to take this 1,800mm diameter storm water drain under the 100-year-old rail bridge. The alignment was prepared in such a way that it bypassed the pillars of this bridge and went 2 to 4 meters below the rail lines.

Meanwhile, general manager of the CR, Alok Kansal, has announced an award of Rs 25,000 to the Mumbai division for this achievement.

Last year, the CR had completed similar works along the Sion-Kurla-Vidyavihar stretch. Its length was just over 100m.