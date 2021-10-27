Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar says they are living in fear and facing vicious trolling online

Marathi actor Kranti Redkar, the wife of the Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede, came out in support of her husband on Tuesday and rejected all allegations levelled against him by Nawab Malik. While addressing a press conference in Andheri on Tuesday, Redkar claimed they are living in fear and are getting threat calls and facing vicious trolling online.

Refuting Malik’s allegations, including extortion attempts, Redkar described her husband as an honest government officer. “Sameer and me are born Hindus and never converted to any other religion; his father too is Hindu who married a Muslim woman and my mother-in-law is no more. We respect all religions,” she said.

She also allegations made by Malik are on social media and not in the court. “If he submits allegations in court and if all allegations are proven then only the person becomes criminal,” she said, adding that Prabhakar Sail, a purported witness in the case, should approach the court if he has evidence against her husband.

In a press conference to clarify her stand, Redkar claimed that a section is working against Wankhede. “Sameer is not affiliated to any political party; he is a Central government employee and doing his work with respect. Some people, however, have a problem with this,” she said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 04:54 AM IST