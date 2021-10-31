Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede's, family members' safety in jeopardy,' NCB zonal director's wife Kranti Redkar claims

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede claims that three people had conducted a recce of their house, a few days ago and that the safety of her husband and family is in jeopardy.

"The safety of Sameer Wankhede and family members is in jeopardy. Some days back, three people conducted a recce of the house. We will provide the CCTV footage to the police. Security should be provided to the family," she said.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman Arun Haldar paid a visit to Sameer Wankhede's residence to look at his caste documents.

"He (National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman Arun Haldar) came here to see some original documents. Now investigation will be conducted against the people who were making allegations against us," she said.

Meanwhile, Union minister and RPI (A) president Ramdas Athawale on Sunday extended his support to Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who he said is a Hindu dalit and a follower of B R Ambedkar.

Athawale also asked NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to refrain from "conspiring" to defame the NCB officer and his family members.

Athawale's remarks came after Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar and her father-in-law Dnyandev Wankhede called on him on Sunday.

"I have gone through the documents. Sameer Wankhede is a Hindu dalit. He is a follower of Babasaheb Ambedkar. He is not Muslim," the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment told reporters.

He said Nawab Malik should stop "conspiring" to defame the NCB officer and his family members.

"If he (Malik) says that Sameer is a Muslim, then why he, who is also a Muslim, is levelling these allegations? My party stands with Sameer's family. Sameer won't be harmed," Athawale said.

After meeting Athawale, Kranti Redkar iterated that Malik's allegations against her family are "baseless" and asked what the NCP leader has got to do with someone's husband being a Hindu, Muslim or Christian.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 06:22 PM IST